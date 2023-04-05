Listen to the new track by Jason Cruz and Howl!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new single from Jason Cruz and Howl! The song is called “First Born Son” and is off their upcoming album Wolves. Speaking about the song and album Jason Cruz said,



”This was the first song I wrote for the new album. It took a long time to just get this first step completed. This is one of those songs where I feel the lyrics are very prophetic in tune with all the crazy shit we are experiencing right now in this country.

This record was born of loss. Before the pandemic, I had lost my best friend and bass player, Chris Stein, to cancer. It took me years to start writing a new Howl record again. This new record is a reflection of me not being afraid anymore. I've always tried to be that way when it comes to art and music, but with Wolves I felt freer than I ever had before and just embraced it. This album is a reminder nothing ever really dies; it just turns into something else. Sometimes pain can help fuel you creatively, and in turn, guide you out of the darkness. Wolves is a record of healing, taking chances, and a new beginning.”