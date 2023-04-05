J. Navarro and The Traitors have announced tour dates for the Western US and Mexico for June. Omnigone and Stop The Presses will be joining them on the majority of dates. The poster was created by Sofía Dupré. Tickets go on sale on April 7. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 09
|Hawthorne Lounge
|Portland, OR (no Omnigone)
|Jun 10
|Funhouse
|Seattle, WA (no Omnigone)
|Jun 12
|The Starlet Room (Harlow’s)
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun 13
|Bottom of The Hill
|San Francisco, CA
|Jun 14
|The Parish Room (House of Blues)
|Anaheim, CA
|Jun 15
|Knitting Factory
|North Hollywood, CA
|Jun 16
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA (no Omnigone)
|Jun 17
|Moustache Bar
|Tijuana, MX (no Omnigone, no Stop The Presses)