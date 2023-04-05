J. Navarro and The Traitors / Omnigone / Stop The Presses (US & MX)

J. Navarro and The Traitors / Omnigone / Stop The Presses (US & MX)
by Tours

J. Navarro and The Traitors have announced tour dates for the Western US and Mexico for June. Omnigone and Stop The Presses will be joining them on the majority of dates. The poster was created by Sofía Dupré. Tickets go on sale on April 7. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 09Hawthorne LoungePortland, OR (no Omnigone)
Jun 10FunhouseSeattle, WA (no Omnigone)
Jun 12The Starlet Room (Harlow’s)Sacramento, CA
Jun 13Bottom of The HillSan Francisco, CA
Jun 14The Parish Room (House of Blues)Anaheim, CA
Jun 15Knitting FactoryNorth Hollywood, CA
Jun 16Soda BarSan Diego, CA (no Omnigone)
Jun 17Moustache BarTijuana, MX (no Omnigone, no Stop The Presses)