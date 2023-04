5 hours ago by Em Moore

Poison Ruin have released a new song. It is called “Torture Chamber” and is off their upcoming album Harvest which will be out April 14 via Relapse Records. Physical copies of the reissue of Poison Ruin’s self-titled album (a collection of 2020’s Poison Ruin and 2021’s Poison Ruin II EPs) will also be available on that day from the label. The reissue is available digitally now. Check out the song below.