Power Trip to re-release 'Live In Seattle'

Power Trip have announced that they are re-releasing their live album, Live In Seattle. The album was recorded at Neumos in Seattle on May 28, 2018 and was originally released in 2020. The re-released version of the album will be out physically and digitally on June 23 via Southern Lord Records. "Drown (Intro)", "Divine Apprehension", "Executioner's Tax (Swing of the Axe)", and "Firing Squad" are available digitally now. See the announcement, songs, and tracklist below.