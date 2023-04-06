Spinebreaker (mems Gulch, Sunami) announce new EP, release “Spectral Forge”

Spinebreaker, the San Jose-based band made up of Elliot Morrow and Cole Kakimoto of Gulch, Josef Alfonso of Sunami, Brian Do of Ripped to Shreds, Alex Herrera, and Justin Ton of Dead Heat. have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Cavern of Inoculated Cognition and will be out May 5 via Creator-Destructor Records. The band has also released their first single called “Spectral Forge”. Spinebreaker released their Promo Cassette in 2019 and their album Ice Grave in 2015. Check out the song and tracklist below.