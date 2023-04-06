Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for this spring. The band will be playing a handful of shows with Angel Du$t and Life’s Question in May on their previously announced US tour and Mexican Coke and Die will be joining them on select shows in June. Jivebomb released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Details
|Venue
|4/06
|Columbus, OH
|Dirty Dungarees
|4/08
|Brooklyn, NY
|Flatspot World
|5/17
|Charlotte, SC
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|Snug Harbor
|5/18
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|Aisle 5
|5/19
|Tampa, FL
|Born Free
|5/20
|Miami, FL
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|Gramps
|5/21
|Jacksonville, FL
|Island Tropics
|5/22
|Columbia, SC
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|New Brooklynn Tavern
|5/23
|Asheville, NC
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|Different Wrld
|5/24
|Louisville, KY
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|Mag Bar
|5/26
|New Kensington, PA
|Preserving Underground
|5/27
|Richmond, VA
|w/Angel Du$t, Life's Question
|The Warehouse
|5/29
|Ft Wayne, IN
|Bug House
|5/30
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|5/31
|Omaha, NE
|Reverb Lounge
|6/01
|Denver, CO
|7th Circle
|6/02
|Salt Lake City, UT
|TBA
|6/03
|Boise, ID
|TBA
|6/04
|Seattle, WA
|TBA
|6/05
|Portland, OR
|Black Water
|6/06
|Sacramento, CA
|TBA
|6/07
|Oakland, CA
|TBA
|6/08
|Los Angeles, CA
|TBA
|6/11
|San Diego, CA
|TBA
|6/12
|Las Vegas, NV
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|6/13
|Phoenix, AZ
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|The Island
|6/14
|Tucson, AZ
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|TBA
|6/16
|Dallas, TX
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|Cheapsteaks
|6/17
|Houston, TX
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|The End
|6/18
|San Antonio, TX
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|Paper Tiger
|6/19
|Little Rock, AR
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|Vinos
|6/20
|Memphis, TN
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|Hi Tone
|6/21
|Nashville, TN
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|The End
|6/22
|Chattanooga, TN
|w/Mexican Coke, Die
|TBA