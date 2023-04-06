Jivebomb announce US tour dates

Jivebomb
by Tours

Jivebomb have announced US tour dates for this spring. The band will be playing a handful of shows with Angel Du$t and Life’s Question in May on their previously announced US tour and Mexican Coke and Die will be joining them on select shows in June. Jivebomb released their EP Primitive Desires in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityDetailsVenue
4/06Columbus, OH Dirty Dungarees
4/08Brooklyn, NY Flatspot World
5/17Charlotte, SCw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionSnug Harbor
5/18Atlanta, GAw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionAisle 5
5/19Tampa, FL Born Free
5/20Miami, FLw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionGramps
5/21Jacksonville, FL Island Tropics
5/22Columbia, SCw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionNew Brooklynn Tavern
5/23Asheville, NCw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionDifferent Wrld
5/24Louisville, KYw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionMag Bar
5/26New Kensington, PA Preserving Underground
5/27Richmond, VAw/Angel Du$t, Life's QuestionThe Warehouse
5/29Ft Wayne, IN Bug House
5/30Chicago, IL Subterranean
5/31Omaha, NE Reverb Lounge
6/01Denver, CO 7th Circle
6/02Salt Lake City, UT TBA
6/03Boise, ID TBA
6/04Seattle, WA TBA
6/05Portland, OR Black Water
6/06Sacramento, CA TBA
6/07Oakland, CA TBA
6/08Los Angeles, CA TBA
6/11San Diego, CA TBA
6/12Las Vegas, NV Eagle Aerie Hall
6/13Phoenix, AZw/Mexican Coke, DieThe Island
6/14Tucson, AZw/Mexican Coke, DieTBA
6/16Dallas, TXw/Mexican Coke, DieCheapsteaks
6/17Houston, TXw/Mexican Coke, DieThe End
6/18San Antonio, TXw/Mexican Coke, DiePaper Tiger
6/19Little Rock, ARw/Mexican Coke, DieVinos
6/20Memphis, TNw/Mexican Coke, DieHi Tone
6/21Nashville, TNw/Mexican Coke, DieThe End
6/22Chattanooga, TNw/Mexican Coke, DieTBA