11 hours ago by Em Moore

Furnace Fest has announced that Gel will be filling in for Anxious at this year's festival. The band will be playing in place of Anxious on on Saturday, September 23. Gel released their album Only Constant last week and we spoke to guitarist Anthony Webster about it last month. Furnace Fest announced its lineup for this year in February and will take place September 22-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.