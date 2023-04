3 hours ago by Em Moore

Spaced have released two new songs. They are called “Boomerang” and “Cycle Killer” and are available via New Morality Zine now. A video for “Boomerang” which was directed by Adam Kellerman has also been released. Spaced will be touring the UK and Europe with Buggin starting in June and released Spaced Jams in 2022. Check out the video and song below.