This Is Hardcore Fest has added more bands to this year’s festival. Bitter End, Bulldoze, Carbonite, Chokehold, Combust, Conservative Military Image, Deadguy, Dead Last, Death Threat, End It, Envision, Facewreck, Fool’s Game, Freight Train, Hold My Own, Killing Me, Koyo, Life’s Question, Magnitude, Missing Link, Momentum, Orthodox, Pain Clinic, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Regulate, Risk, Scarab, Statement of Pride, Suburban Scum, Vamachara, Wisdom in Chains, Wreckage, and Year of the Knife will now be playing. These bands join the previously annoucned lineup which includes Bane, Gorilla Biscuits, and Integrity. Tickets go on sale Monday, April 10. This Is Hardcore Fest will take place August 4-6 at Underground Arts and Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia.
Koyo, Regulate, End It, Year of the Knife, more added to This Is Hardcore Fest 2023
