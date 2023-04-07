Le Tigre announce tour supports

Le Tigre have announced the supporting artists for their upcoming tour. Shamir, Dream Wife, Problem Patterns, Big Joanie, Chicks On Speed, Who Is She?, Morgan and The Organ Donors, Claud, Man On Man, Erin Markey, Cumgirl8, Pom Pom Squad, and Morgan Bassichis will be joining them on select dates. Check out the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
5/27Philadelphia, PAUnion Transferw/ Shamir
6/1Barcelona, SpainPrimavera Sound Barcelona 2023
6/3London, UKTroxyw/ Dream Wife
6/5Manchester, UKAlbert Hallw/ Problem Patterns
6/6Glasgow, ScotlandBarrowland Ballroomw/ Problem Patterns
6/8Madrid, SpainPrimavera Sound Madrid 2023
6/9Porto, PortugalNos Primavera Sound Porto 2023
6/11Paris, FranceLe Trianonw/ Big Joanie
6/14Amsterdam, NetherlandsParadisow/ Chicks on Speed
6/16Berlin, GermanyHuxleys Neue Weltw/ Chicks on Speed
6/17Hamburg, GermanyMarkthallew/ Chicks on Speed
7/1Oakland, CAMosswood Meltdown Festival
7/3Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroomw/ Who is She?
7/4Vancouver, BCCommodore Ballroomw/ Who is She?
7/6Seattle, WAParamount Theatrew/ Who is She?
7/7Portland, ORRoseland Theaterw/ Morgan and the Organ Donors
7/9Los Angeles, CAThe Greek Theatrew/ Claud
7/15Chicago, ILThe Salt Shedw/ MAN ON MAN
7/17Cleveland, OHAgora Theatrew/ MAN ON MAN
7/18Millvale, PAMr. Smalls Theatrew/ MAN ON MAN
7/19Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstagew/ Erin Markey
7/21Toronto, ONHistoryw/ cumgirl8
7/22Montreal, QCL’Olympiaw/ cumgirl8
7/24Boston, MARoyalew/ cumgirl8
7/25Boston, MARoyalew/ Pom Pom Squad
7/27Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steelw/ Morgan Bassichis
7/28Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steelw/ Shamir
7/29Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel