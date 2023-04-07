Le Tigre announce tour supports

by Em Moore
Le Tigre have announced the supporting artists for their upcoming tour. Shamir, Dream Wife, Problem Patterns, Big Joanie, Chicks On Speed, Who Is She?, Morgan and The Organ Donors, Claud, Man On Man, Erin Markey, Cumgirl8, Pom Pom Squad, and Morgan Bassichis will be joining them on select dates. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|5/27
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|w/ Shamir
|6/1
|Barcelona, Spain
|Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023
|6/3
|London, UK
|Troxy
|w/ Dream Wife
|6/5
|Manchester, UK
|Albert Hall
|w/ Problem Patterns
|6/6
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Barrowland Ballroom
|w/ Problem Patterns
|6/8
|Madrid, Spain
|Primavera Sound Madrid 2023
|6/9
|Porto, Portugal
|Nos Primavera Sound Porto 2023
|6/11
|Paris, France
|Le Trianon
|w/ Big Joanie
|6/14
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Paradiso
|w/ Chicks on Speed
|6/16
|Berlin, Germany
|Huxleys Neue Welt
|w/ Chicks on Speed
|6/17
|Hamburg, Germany
|Markthalle
|w/ Chicks on Speed
|7/1
|Oakland, CA
|Mosswood Meltdown Festival
|7/3
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|w/ Who is She?
|7/4
|Vancouver, BC
|Commodore Ballroom
|w/ Who is She?
|7/6
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|w/ Who is She?
|7/7
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|w/ Morgan and the Organ Donors
|7/9
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Greek Theatre
|w/ Claud
|7/15
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed
|w/ MAN ON MAN
|7/17
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|w/ MAN ON MAN
|7/18
|Millvale, PA
|Mr. Smalls Theatre
|w/ MAN ON MAN
|7/19
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|w/ Erin Markey
|7/21
|Toronto, ON
|History
|w/ cumgirl8
|7/22
|Montreal, QC
|L’Olympia
|w/ cumgirl8
|7/24
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|w/ cumgirl8
|7/25
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|w/ Pom Pom Squad
|7/27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|w/ Morgan Bassichis
|7/28
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|w/ Shamir
|7/29
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel