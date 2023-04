8 hours ago by Em Moore

Manchester-based hardcore punks Throwing Stuff have released a new song. It is called “I Hate This Place” and is available digitally via TNSRecords. The single is the first of three that will be released this spring with the others set to come out in May and June. Throwing Stuff released their single “A.C.I.Y.H.A.B.” in 2020 and their album Fit, Fine, & Well in 2017. Check out the song below.