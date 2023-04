8 hours ago by Em Moore

Amy Gabba and The Almost Famous have released a new song called “Punching Underwater”. The song is available digitally on Bandcamp now and will hit all other streaming platforms on April 18. It is off their upcoming album Screaming at the Top of My Lungs which will be out on June 24. Amy Gabba and The Almost Famous released The Heart Is Stupid in 2020. Check out the song below.