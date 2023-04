6 hours ago by Em Moore

Hermosillo, Mexico-based punks Margaritas Podridas have released a new two-song single. The single features their songs “Filosa” and “Vomito”. The single was released as part of Sub Pop Records’s Singles Club. Margaritas Podridas released their single “No Quiero ser Madre” in 2022 and their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the songs below.