Check out the new track by Wild Carnation, featuring members of The Feelies and Grey District!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by wild Carnation!

Wild Carnation was the the '90s jangle-pop band that included Brenda Sauter (The Feelies) on vocals and bass, guitarist Rich Barnes and Chris O'Donovan (Grey District) on drums and vocals. For record store day, the group is re-releasing the 1994 hidden classic Tricycle. The new version is the first vinyl issue of the release AND it comes with a ton of downloads- outtakes, demos, and even a live set.

You can check out a demo for "Dodger Blue," below- the whole LP comes out on Record store day via Delmore Recording Society!