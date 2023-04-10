Rebelmatic announce US tour dates

Rebelmatic
by Tours

Rebelmatic have announced US tour dates for May. The band released their single “Amnesia" earlier this year and their album Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 01Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA (opening for TSOL)
May 02Blind Rage RecordsDayton, OH
May 03Southgate HouseNewport, KY
May 04NightshopBloomington, IL
May 06Lyric RoomGreen Bay, WI
May 07MoonrunnersChicago, IL
May 08SmallsDetroit, MI
May 09123 Pleasant StMorgantown, WV
May 10Grog ShopCleveland, OH
May 11Quarry HouseWashington, DC
May 12CattivoPittsburgh, PA