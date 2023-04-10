Rebelmatic have announced US tour dates for May. The band released their single “Amnesia" earlier this year and their album Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA (opening for TSOL)
|May 02
|Blind Rage Records
|Dayton, OH
|May 03
|Southgate House
|Newport, KY
|May 04
|Nightshop
|Bloomington, IL
|May 06
|Lyric Room
|Green Bay, WI
|May 07
|Moonrunners
|Chicago, IL
|May 08
|Smalls
|Detroit, MI
|May 09
|123 Pleasant St
|Morgantown, WV
|May 10
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|May 11
|Quarry House
|Washington, DC
|May 12
|Cattivo
|Pittsburgh, PA