Crisis Party have released their new eight-track Pils Session. The Session was recorded on March 18 and 19 at NOMANSLAND Studio in Gatineau, Quebec and it features six new songs and two covers - “Deterioration” by The Rats and “In Love” by Benny The Jet Rodriquez. Crisis Party are currently touring Canada and released their debut EP Welcome to the Party in 2022. Check out the Session below.