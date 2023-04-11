La Sécurité announce debut LP, release “Anyway” video

by Em Moore
Montreal/Tiohtià:ke-based post-punks La Sécurité have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. It is called Stay Safe! and will be out June 16 via Mothland. The band has also released a self-directed video for their new single “Anyway”. La Sécurité released their single Try Again / Suspens in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Stay Safe! Tracklist
1. Le Kick
2. Dis-Moi
3. Anyway
4. Waiting For Kenny
5. Suspens
6. K9
7. Serpent
8. Try Again
9. Hot Topic
10. Sleepy Rebellion