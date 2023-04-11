Hawthorne Heights announce 'Is For Lovers' festivals (US)

Hawthorne Heights announce 'Is For Lovers' festivals (US)
by Festivals & Events

Hawthorne Heights have announced the dates and lineups for their “Is For Lovers” music festivals. The festival will be hitting eight US states this year including Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Denver, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Iowa, Tennessee, and Massetuches. The lineups vary by city and lineups for Colorado, Lake Tahoe, and Massachusetts have yet to be announced. Check out the dates and lineups below.

DateCityVenueDeails
Apr 29Oahu, HawaiiWet ’N’ Wild Water Parkw/Bayside, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Emery
Jun 24Lake Tahoe, StatelineOutdoor Arena at HarveysTBA
Jul 22Denver, ColoradoFiddler’s Green AmphitheatreTBA
Jul 29Manteo, North CarolinaRoanoke Island Festival Parkw/Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Frontside
Aug 19 & 20Council Bluffs, IowaHarrah’s Council Bluffsw/The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, Proper.
Sep 09Cincinnati, OhioPNC at Riverbend Amphitheatrew/Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Not Novacula, Knavery Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, Lost Henry
Sep 10Pelham, TennesseeThe Cavernsw/w/Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave
Sep 17Mansfield, Massachusetts Is For LoversXfinity CenterTBA