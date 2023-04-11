Hawthorne Heights have announced the dates and lineups for their “Is For Lovers” music festivals. The festival will be hitting eight US states this year including Hawaii, Lake Tahoe, Denver, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Iowa, Tennessee, and Massetuches. The lineups vary by city and lineups for Colorado, Lake Tahoe, and Massachusetts have yet to be announced. Check out the dates and lineups below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Deails
|Apr 29
|Oahu, Hawaii
|Wet ’N’ Wild Water Park
|w/Bayside, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Emery
|Jun 24
|Lake Tahoe, Stateline
|Outdoor Arena at Harveys
|TBA
|Jul 22
|Denver, Colorado
|Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
|TBA
|Jul 29
|Manteo, North Carolina
|Roanoke Island Festival Park
|w/Thrice, Bayside, Hawthorne Heights, 3OH!3, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Frontside
|Aug 19 & 20
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Harrah’s Council Bluffs
|w/The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Silverstein, Anberlin, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, The Forecast, Proper.
|Sep 09
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|PNC at Riverbend Amphitheatre
|w/Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, State Champs, Saosin, Hawthorne Heights, The Starting Line, Relient K, KennyHoopla, Four Year Strong, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Motherfolk, The Missed, Sign Language, Slutbomb, Skye Wallace, Proper., Not Novacula, Knavery Life In Idle, Xanny Stars, Lost Henry
|Sep 10
|Pelham, Tennessee
|The Caverns
|w/w/Underoath, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Thursday, State Champs, Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Emery, Spitalfield, Winona Fighter, Proper., Khamsin, Skye Wallace, special acoustic performance by Hawthorne Heights in The Cave
|Sep 17
|Mansfield, Massachusetts Is For Lovers
|Xfinity Center
|TBA