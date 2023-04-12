Snõõper to release debut LP, share “Pod” video

SnÃµÃµper
by

Nashville-based punks Snõõper have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Super Sn õ õ per and will be out July 14 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pod”. The video was created by Blair Tramel. Snõõper will be touring the US and Australia this spring and released their EP Town Topic in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Super Snõõper Tracklist

1. Stretching

2. Bed Bugs

3. Pod

4. Fitness

5. Powerball

6. Xerox

7. Fruit Fly

8. Inventory

9. Defect

10. Town Topic

11. Music For Spies

12. Microbe

13. Unable

14. Running

DateCityVenueDetails
Apr 14Nashville, TNSoft Junk
Apr 15Murfreesboro, TNHop Springs Brewery
Apr 23Knoxville, TNMill & Minew/Bikini Kill
May 07Nashville, TNTennessee Brew Works
Jun 02Athens, GA40 Watt
Jun 03Savannah, GADog Days Festw/Prison Affair
Jun 04Atlanta, GASabbathw/Prison Affair
Jun 05Nashville, TNSoft Junkw/Prison Affair
Jun 16Gold Coast, AUVinnies Dive Barw/GEE TEE
Jun 17Brisbane, AUThe Bearded Ladyw/GEE TEE
Jun 22Wollongong, AULa La Laʼs
Jun 23Sydney, AUOxford Art Factoryw/GEE TEE, R.M.F.C.
Jun 25Newcastle, AUHamilton Station Hotel
Jun 29Canberra, AUSideway Bar
Jun 30Melbourne, AULast Chance Rock and Roll Bar
Jul 01Melbourne, AUNighthawksw/Parsnip
Jul 02San Francisco, CAMosswood Meltdown