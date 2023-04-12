Snõõper to release debut LP, share “Pod” video

by Em Moore
Nashville-based punks Snõõper have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Super Sn õ õ per and will be out July 14 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pod”. The video was created by Blair Tramel. Snõõper will be touring the US and Australia this spring and released their EP Town Topic in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Super Snõõper Tracklist
1. Stretching
2. Bed Bugs
3. Pod
4. Fitness
5. Powerball
6. Xerox
7. Fruit Fly
8. Inventory
9. Defect
10. Town Topic
11. Music For Spies
12. Microbe
13. Unable
14. Running
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Apr 14
|Nashville, TN
|Soft Junk
|Apr 15
|Murfreesboro, TN
|Hop Springs Brewery
|Apr 23
|Knoxville, TN
|Mill & Mine
|w/Bikini Kill
|May 07
|Nashville, TN
|Tennessee Brew Works
|Jun 02
|Athens, GA
|40 Watt
|Jun 03
|Savannah, GA
|Dog Days Fest
|w/Prison Affair
|Jun 04
|Atlanta, GA
|Sabbath
|w/Prison Affair
|Jun 05
|Nashville, TN
|Soft Junk
|w/Prison Affair
|Jun 16
|Gold Coast, AU
|Vinnies Dive Bar
|w/GEE TEE
|Jun 17
|Brisbane, AU
|The Bearded Lady
|w/GEE TEE
|Jun 22
|Wollongong, AU
|La La Laʼs
|Jun 23
|Sydney, AU
|Oxford Art Factory
|w/GEE TEE, R.M.F.C.
|Jun 25
|Newcastle, AU
|Hamilton Station Hotel
|Jun 29
|Canberra, AU
|Sideway Bar
|Jun 30
|Melbourne, AU
|Last Chance Rock and Roll Bar
|Jul 01
|Melbourne, AU
|Nighthawks
|w/Parsnip
|Jul 02
|San Francisco, CA
|Mosswood Meltdown