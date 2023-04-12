Snõõper to release debut LP, share “Pod” video

Nashville-based punks Snõõper have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Super Sn õ õ per and will be out July 14 via Third Man Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pod”. The video was created by Blair Tramel. Snõõper will be touring the US and Australia this spring and released their EP Town Topic in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.