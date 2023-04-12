Public Image Limited announce album details, release video for “Penge” & EU/UK tour dates

Public Image Limited have announced details for their upcoming album. It is called End Of World and will be out on August 11. The album is dedicated to John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster, who passed away at 80 years on April 5 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. In a press release, Lydon said, “Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans”. A video for their new song “Penge”, which was directed and filmed by John Rambo Stevens has also been released. Public Image Limited will be touring the UK and Europe in the fall. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.