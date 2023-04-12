Public Image Limited announce album details, release video for “Penge” & EU/UK tour dates

Public Image Limited
Public Image Limited have announced details for their upcoming album. It is called End Of World and will be out on August 11. The album is dedicated to John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster, who passed away at 80 years on April 5 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. In a press release, Lydon said, “Nora loved the album, she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans”. A video for their new song “Penge”, which was directed and filmed by John Rambo Stevens has also been released. Public Image Limited will be touring the UK and Europe in the fall. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

End Of World Tracklist

1. Penge

2. End Of The World

3. Car Chase

4. Being Stupid Again

5. Walls

6. Pretty Awful

7. Strange

8. Down On The Clown

9. Dirty Murky Delight

10. The Do That

11. L F C F

12. North West Passage

13. Hawaii

DateCityVenue
09/08Thessoloniki, GRPrincipal Club Theatre 
09/09Athens, GRGagarin 205 
09/11Swansea, UKPatti Pavillion 
09/12Margate, UKDreamland 
09/13Lincoln, UKEngine Shed 
09/15Blackburn, UKKing Georges Hall
 09/16Buckley, UKTivoli 
09/18Sunderland, UKFire Station 
09/19Aberdeen, UKAberdeen Beach Ballroom
 09/21Edinburgh, UKO2 Academy
 09/22Manchester, UKO2 Ritz 
09/23Holmfirth, UKPicture Dome 
09/25Coventry, UKHMV 
09/26Brighton, UKCHALK 
09/28Bristol, UKO2 Academy 
09/29Torquay, UKFoundry 
09/30London, UKThe Forum 
10/02Cologne, DEKantine 
10/04Amsterdam, NLParadiso 
10/05Gent, BEVooruit 
10/06Stuttgart, DEIm Wireman 
10/08Hamburg, DEGruenspan 
10/09Gothenburg, SEPustervik 
10/10Stockholm, SENalen 
0/12Tallin, EEHelitehas 
10/13Helsinki, FIÄäniwalli 
10/15Berlin, DEMetropol
 10/16Prague, CZLucerna Music Bar
 10/17Brno, CZFléda club 
10/20Madrid, ESShoko 
10/21Barcelona, ESSalamandra 
10/22Bilbao, ESCafe Antzokia 
10/24Porto, PTHard Club 1
0/25Lisbon, PTLAV 
10/27Paris, FRLe Trianon
 10/29Lausanne, CHLes Docks 
10/30Milan, ITMagazzini Generali 
10/31Strasbourg, FRLa Laiterie