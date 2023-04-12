Superchunk have announced US tour dates for this fall. Cable Ties will be joining them on all dates, marking the Australian band’s first US tour. Superchunk released their single Everything Hurts b/w Making a Break earlier this year and released their album Wild Loneliness in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 08
|Richmond Music Hall
|Richmond, VA
|Sep 09
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|Sep 10
|Ardmore Music Hall
|Ardmore, PA
|Sep 12
|Higher Ground
|South Burlington, VT
|Sep 13
|Space Gallery
|Portland, ME
|Sep 14
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Sep 15
|Colony
|Woodstock, NY
|Sep 16
|Bowery Ballroom
|New York, NY