Superchunk / Cable Ties (US)

Superchunk / Cable Ties (US)
by Tours

Superchunk have announced US tour dates for this fall. Cable Ties will be joining them on all dates, marking the Australian band’s first US tour. Superchunk released their single Everything Hurts b/w Making a Break earlier this year and released their album Wild Loneliness in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 08Richmond Music HallRichmond, VA
Sep 09OttobarBaltimore, MD
Sep 10Ardmore Music HallArdmore, PA
Sep 12Higher GroundSouth Burlington, VT
Sep 13Space GalleryPortland, ME
Sep 14Space BallroomHamden, CT
Sep 15ColonyWoodstock, NY
Sep 16Bowery BallroomNew York, NY