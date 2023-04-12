Sweet Gloom sign to Asian Man Records, release “Hollywood Love” video

Los Angeles-based indie pop-punk band Sweet Gloom, made up of Jaake Margo of Get Married, Chris Clark of Tiny Stills, and Morris Carrillo of DeTour, have announced that they’ve signed with Asian Man Records. The band also have released a video for their new song “Hollywood Love” which was created by John Lafirira, Justin Nelson, Stephen Johnson, and Anais Osipova. AJ Peacox and Kailynn West also play on the song which is off their upcoming album Reverie which will be out on the label this summer. Sweet Gloom released their single “2015 Kia Optima” in 2022. Check out the video below.