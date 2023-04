3 hours ago by Em Moore

Single Mothers have released a live video for their new song “Quincy”. The video was directed and edited by Mitch Barnes of Barnburner Films. The song is off their upcoming album Roy which will be out April 28 via Dine Alone Records. Single Mothers will be touring the US and Canada with Off With Their Heads starting in May and released Everything You Need in 2022. Check out the video below.