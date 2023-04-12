The Tribes of Da Moon festival, which started in 2021 as a yearly tour called Dark Side Of Da Moon and was created by members of Move, Buggin, and Zulu, has announced its lineup for this year. Zulu, Buggin, Move, End It, Soul Glo, Adrienne, Ballista, Bazooka, Bleed The Pigs, Burn, Hide, Kharma, Knife Wound, Lustsickpuppy, Playytime, Rebelmatic, Shawty, Thirdface, and Truth Cult will be playing the festival. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14. The Tribes of Da Moon will take place August 19-20 at the Bowery Ballroom in New York.
