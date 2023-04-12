Spy announce debut LP, release “Big Man”

by Em Moore
Spy have announced that they will be releasing their first full-length album. It is called Satisfaction and will be out June 2 via Triple B Records. The band has also released their new song “Big Man”. Spy released their EP Habitual Offender in 2021 and their split with Maniac in 2022. Check out the new song and tracklist below.
Satisfaction Tracklist
1. No Redeeming Value
2. Surveilled
3. Carceral Attitude
4. Koniec
5. Do What I Can
6. Pay No Mind
7. Not For Me
8. Wrong Place Wrong Time
9. Big Man
10. Hidden In Plain Sight