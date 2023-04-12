Balance and Composure release two new songs, announce US shows

Balance and Composure have released two new songs. These are their first songs in six years and are called “Savior Mode” and “Last to Know”. The songs will recorded in 2022 with Will Yip and are available digitally via Memory Music. A video for “Savior Mode” which was directed by Erik Petersen, Jon Simmons, and Britain Weyant has also been released. Balance and Composure will be playing a handful of shows in the US this summer and tickets go on sale Friday, April 14. The band released Light We Made in 2016. Check out the songs and dates below.