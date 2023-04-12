Episode #625 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Ivan Julian, who you might know for his work in Richard Hell and the Voidoids, stops by to talk about his solo album Swing Your Lanterns, songwriting inspiration, the evolution of the punk scene, Bukowski, and much more. He also sticks around to talk about Scowl’s “Opening Night” video, The Sisters of Mercy going on tour, The Damned’s video for “Invisible Man”, and Teens In Trouble’s “Old Starnes Cove Road” video with John and Em. Listen to the episode below!