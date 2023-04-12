Two episodes of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to are now up! In these episodes, Em tells you about some of the best new music from February 2023 and March 2023. Songs by HIRS Collective, Problem Patterns, Persephone, Initiate, Sign Language, Comeback Clit, Scowl, Gel, New Pagans, Knife Club, Rust Ring, Heriot, Omnigone, Fishbone, Poindexter, The Abruptors, Basic Bitches, Lambrini Girls, Desert Sharks, Outtacontroller, UnityTX, Kicksie, Pinksqueeze, Truth Cult, Vial, Hopeless Records, Matty Grace, Worriers, Mediocre, Devon Kay and The Solutions, Gully Boys, Nova Doll, Amy Gabba and the Almost Famous, and SO MANY MORE. Listen to the episodes below!
