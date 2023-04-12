Episode #626 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about some recent podcast news and contemplate the future of the Punknews Podcast. They also discuss vinyl outselling CDs for the first time in 33 years, Love and Rockets’ upcoming US tour, Desert Sharks’ video for “Medusa”, The Cure fighting Ticketmaster, the new Codefendants track featuring The DOC, and S.c.u.m.’s re-issue of their first and only album Born Too Soon. Listen to the episode below!