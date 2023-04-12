Episode #626 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about some recent podcast news and contemplate the future of the Punknews Podcast. They also discuss vinyl outselling CDs for the first time in 33 years, Love and Rockets’ upcoming US tour, Desert Sharks’ video for “Medusa”, The Cure fighting Ticketmaster, the new Codefendants track featuring The DOC, and S.c.u.m.’s re-issue of their first and only album Born Too Soon. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryPodcast: Listen to Punknews Podcasts #624.5 & 625.5 - Em Tells You What to Listen to Feb & March!
The Cure add four shows to North American tour
Melvinator / Codefendants / Get Dead (UK & EU)
Cure demands Ticketmaster not use dynamic pricing, Ticketmaster then doubles processing fees
Watch the new video by Desert Sharks!
Sc.u.m. re-issue 'Born Too Soon', release "Pool Hunt" video
Codefendants and The DOC release video for “Fast Ones”
NOFX announce lineups for final UK shows
The Cure announce North American tour
Desert Sharks: "Sleepy Pie"
Codefendants to release debut LP, share "Def Cons" video, announce US tour