Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by Michigan and Southern California-based ska punks Poindexter! The video is for their single “Body Like That” and was directed by their keyboardist Nate Phung. Their trombone player Kenny Plont had this to say about the song,



”’Body Like That’ is a song about our singer Gracie’s struggles with gender dysphoria and coming out as a non-binary person. Several of our members are queer and identify as non-binary, so we also see this song as a celebration of gender variance and loving your queerness!”

”Body Like That” is off Poindexter’s upcoming album Treats which will be out this spring/summer via Ska Punk International. The band will also be playing Stoop Fest in Lansing, Michigan on April 22. Watch the video below!