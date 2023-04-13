Today we are thrilled to bring you the new album by Toronto’s Life In Vacuum one day early! Lost features 10 new tracks which showcases the trio at the top of their game. This album is chock full of intricate mathy riffs, driving bass, crashing drums, and stellar vocals that cement the band as a force to be reckoned with. Lost will be out everywhere tomorrow, April 14, via Born Losers Records and you can pre-order it right here. Life In Vacuum will be touring the US and Canada in May and will be playing Toronto's New Friends Fest in August. Listen to the album in full below!