Listen to the new album by Life In Vacuum!

Life In Vacuum
by Streams

Today we are thrilled to bring you the new album by Toronto’s Life In Vacuum one day early! Lost features 10 new tracks which showcases the trio at the top of their game. This album is chock full of intricate mathy riffs, driving bass, crashing drums, and stellar vocals that cement the band as a force to be reckoned with. Lost will be out everywhere tomorrow, April 14, via Born Losers Records and you can pre-order it right here. Life In Vacuum will be touring the US and Canada in May and will be playing Toronto's New Friends Fest in August. Listen to the album in full below!

DateCityVenue
05/04Ottawa, ONDominion Tavern
05/05Montreal, QBTurbohaus
05/09Cambridge, MACantab Lounge
05/10Brooklyn, NYThe Broadway
05/11Philadelphia, PAOrtlieb's
05/12Washington, DCRunaway
05/13Richmond, VAThe Camel
05/14Durham, NCRuby's on 5
05/15Winston Salem, NCGas Hill
05/17Birmingham, ALFirehouse
05/18Nashville, TNDrkmttr
05/19St Louis, MOThe Sinkhole
05/20Kansas City, KSFarewell
05/22Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcade
05/23Chicago, ILSubT Basement