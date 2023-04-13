Episode #627 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Sam and Em talk about ghosts, tell ghost stories, investigate paranormal happenings, look into alien abduction, and play some of their favorite tracks from the past two years. Songs by Thrice, Jetsam, No Pressure, The Black Void, The Bouncing Souls, and Mirrored Fatality are played. Listen to the episode below!
