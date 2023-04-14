J. Navarro and the Traitors announce new album, release “One Hand”

by Em Moore
J. Navarro and the Traitors have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Of Us Or None and will be out May 19 via Bad Time Records. The band has also released their first single called “One Hand”. J. Navarro and the Traitors will be touring the US and Mexico with Omnigone and Stop The Presses in June. Check out the song and tracklist below.
All Of Us Or None Tracklist
1. One Hand
2. Let Go
3. Realities
4. Holes
5. For The Broken
6. Rob From The Rich
7. Casket
8. Foundation
9. No Control
10. MLP
11. Streetlights
12. World For Us