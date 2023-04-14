Geld sign to Relapse Records, announce new album

Geld
Australian hardcore punk band Geld have announced that they have signed to Relapse Records and will be releasing a new album. It is called Currency // Castration and will be out on June 9. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fog of War”. Geld released their album Beyond The Floor in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Currency // Castration Tracklist

1 - Currency

2 - Chained to a Gate

3 - Cut You Down

4 - Clock Keeps Crawling

5 - Fog of War

6 - The Fix Is In

7 - Across A Broad Plain

8 - Hanging From a Rope

9 - Gas of Corruption

10 - Success

11 - Secret Prison

12 - Castration