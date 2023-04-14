Geld sign to Relapse Records, announce new album

by Em Moore
Australian hardcore punk band Geld have announced that they have signed to Relapse Records and will be releasing a new album. It is called Currency // Castration and will be out on June 9. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fog of War”. Geld released their album Beyond The Floor in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Currency // Castration Tracklist
1 - Currency
2 - Chained to a Gate
3 - Cut You Down
4 - Clock Keeps Crawling
5 - Fog of War
6 - The Fix Is In
7 - Across A Broad Plain
8 - Hanging From a Rope
9 - Gas of Corruption
10 - Success
11 - Secret Prison
12 - Castration