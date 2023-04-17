Matt Skiba has announced via an Instagram post that he is in a new band called Lektron along with Atom Willard, Hunter Burgan of AFI, Randy Moore of SpiritWorld and Dan Andriano and The Bygones, and Mark de Salvo. Matt Skiba’s post reads in part,



”LEKTRON by @markdesalvo starring @atomwillardisme @hunterburgan @bones_shredder . Coming soon on @asianmanrecords

Lektron has created their own Instagram page but haven’t posted yet. Check out the announcement below.