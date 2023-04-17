Don't Sleep announce new album, release “Promise Made” video

by Em Moore
Don't Sleep have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called See Change and will be out on June 2 via End Hits Records. The band has also released a video for their new song, “Promise Made” which was directed by Josh Nesmith. Don’t Sleep released Turn The Tide in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
See Change Tracklist
1. Harrisburg Graves
2. Promise Made
3. Dead On The Inside
4. Outside In
5. Runnin Down a Dream
6. 20.20
7. Generation
8. Love Is The Suture
9. Time To Fight