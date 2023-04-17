Episode #630 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this short episode, John and Em tackle all the big news stories of the day. They discuss the upcoming album by the Dead Milkmen, PONY’s kicking new track, Public Image Limited’s upcoming album, Snooper’s upcoming debut LP, and Cro-Mags’ upcoming Best Wishes shows. Puppets, the Dead Kennedys upcoming tour, and the coolness of Third Man Records are also talked about. Listen to the episode below!