Militarie Gun announce debut LP, release “Very High” video

Militarie Gun
by

Militarie Gun have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Life Under The Gun and will be out on June 23 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new song “Very High”. The video was directed by Mason Mercer. Militarie Gun will be touring the UK and Europe with Rival Schools in July and released their EP collection All Roads Lead to the Gun in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Life Under The Gun Tracklist

Do It Faster

Very High

Will Logic

My Friends Are Having A Hard Time

Think Less

Return Policy

Seizure of Assets

Never Fucked Up Once

Big Disappointment

Sway Too

See You Around

Life Under The Gun