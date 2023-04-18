Militarie Gun announce debut LP, release “Very High” video

by Em Moore
Militarie Gun have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Life Under The Gun and will be out on June 23 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new song “Very High”. The video was directed by Mason Mercer. Militarie Gun will be touring the UK and Europe with Rival Schools in July and released their EP collection All Roads Lead to the Gun in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Life Under The Gun Tracklist
Do It Faster
Very High
Will Logic
My Friends Are Having A Hard Time
Think Less
Return Policy
Seizure of Assets
Never Fucked Up Once
Big Disappointment
Sway Too
See You Around
Life Under The Gun