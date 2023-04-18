Flogging Molly / The Bronx (US & CAN)

by Tours

Flogging Molly have announced summer tour dates for the US and Canada. The Bronx will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
8/17Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom
8/18Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex
8/19Bozeman, MTThe ELM
8/20Missoula, MTThe Wilma
8/22Spokane, WAKnitting Factory
8/23Vancouver, BCVogue Theatre
8/25Palmer, AKAlaska State Fair (without The Bonx)
8/27Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
8/29Portland, ORRoseland Theater
8/30Eugene, ORMcDonald Theater
9/01Wheatland, CAHard Rock Live
9/02San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
9/03Fresno, CATioga-Sequoia Brewing Company
9/05Anaheim, CACity National Grove of Anaheim
9/06Tempe, AZMarquee Theatre
9/08Dallas, TXHouse of Blues
9/09Houston, TXHouse of Blues
9/10San Antonio, TXThe Aztec Theatre
9/12St. Louis, MOThe Pageant
9/13Clear Lake, IASurf Ballroom & Museum
9/15Cleveland, OHAgora Theatre
9/16Detroit, MIThe Fillmore
9/19Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
9/20Boston, MAHouse of Blues
9/22Philadelphia, PAThe Fillmore
9/23Columbus, OHKEMBA Live!
9/24Louisville, KYLouder Than Life Festival (without The Bronx)
9/26Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore
9/27Charlotte, NCThe Fillmore
9/29Atlanta, GAThe Tabernacle
9/30Orlando, FLHouse of Blues