Flogging Molly have announced summer tour dates for the US and Canada. The Bronx will be playing support on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21. Flogging Molly released their EP ’Til The Anarchy’s Restored earlier this year and released their album Anthem in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|8/17
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|8/18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex
|8/19
|Bozeman, MT
|The ELM
|8/20
|Missoula, MT
|The Wilma
|8/22
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory
|8/23
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre
|8/25
|Palmer, AK
|Alaska State Fair (without The Bonx)
|8/27
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|8/29
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Theater
|8/30
|Eugene, OR
|McDonald Theater
|9/01
|Wheatland, CA
|Hard Rock Live
|9/02
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|9/03
|Fresno, CA
|Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company
|9/05
|Anaheim, CA
|City National Grove of Anaheim
|9/06
|Tempe, AZ
|Marquee Theatre
|9/08
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues
|9/09
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues
|9/10
|San Antonio, TX
|The Aztec Theatre
|9/12
|St. Louis, MO
|The Pageant
|9/13
|Clear Lake, IA
|Surf Ballroom & Museum
|9/15
|Cleveland, OH
|Agora Theatre
|9/16
|Detroit, MI
|The Fillmore
|9/19
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|9/20
|Boston, MA
|House of Blues
|9/22
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Fillmore
|9/23
|Columbus, OH
|KEMBA Live!
|9/24
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life Festival (without The Bronx)
|9/26
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|9/27
|Charlotte, NC
|The Fillmore
|9/29
|Atlanta, GA
|The Tabernacle
|9/30
|Orlando, FL
|House of Blues