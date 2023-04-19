Today we are excited to bring you the premiere of the new lyric video by Jason Cruz of Strung Out’s project Jason Cruz and Howl! The video is for “First Born Son” which is off their album Wolves. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Jason Cruz said,



”This was the first song I wrote for the new album. It took a long time to just get this first step completed. This is one of those songs where I feel the lyrics are very prophetic in tune with all the crazy shit we are experiencing right now in this country.”

Wolves came out on April 7 via Liars Club Records and Punknews writer Jason Baygood spoke to Jason Cruz about it earlier this month (you can read that right here!). Watch the new video below!