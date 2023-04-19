TVOD, Bad Waitress, Crooked Teeth, and Grumpster added to THICK tour (US & CAN)

TVOD, Bad Waitress, Crooked Teeth, and Grumpster added to THICK tour (US & CAN)
by Tours

THICK have announced their supporting bands for their upcoming US and Canada tour. TVOD, Bad Waitress, Crooked Teeth, and Grumpster will now be playing on select dates. Their drummer Shari Page is taking a hiatus from the band and Rosie Slater will be playing drums on this run. THICK released their album Happy Now in 2022. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 08Press RoomPortsmouth, NHw/TVOD
Jun 09Fete LoungeProvidence, RIw/TVOD
Jun 10Space BallroomHamden, CTw/TVOD
Jun 12Higher GroundBurlington, VTw/TVOD
Jun 13L’Anti Bar & SpectaclesQuebec, QCw/TVOD, Bad Waitress
Jun 14GarrisonToronto, ONw/TVOD, Bad Waitress
Jun 15Grog ShopCleveland, OHw/TVOD
Jun 16Beat KitchenChicago, ILw/Crooked Teeth
Jun 17Cactus ClubMilwaukee, WIw/Crooked Teeth
Jun 187th Street EntryMinneapolis, MNw/Crooked Teeth
Jun 21Sled Island Festival at PalominoCalgary AB
Jun 23CobaltVancouver, BCw/Grumpster
Jun 24Madame Lou’sSeattle, WAw/Grumpster
Jun 25Mission TheatrePortland, ORw/Grumpster
Jun 27KilowattSan Francisco, CAw/Grumpster
Jun 29Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA
Jul 22TV EyeNew York, NY