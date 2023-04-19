THICK have announced their supporting bands for their upcoming US and Canada tour. TVOD, Bad Waitress, Crooked Teeth, and Grumpster will now be playing on select dates. Their drummer Shari Page is taking a hiatus from the band and Rosie Slater will be playing drums on this run. THICK released their album Happy Now in 2022. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 08
|Press Room
|Portsmouth, NH
|w/TVOD
|Jun 09
|Fete Lounge
|Providence, RI
|w/TVOD
|Jun 10
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|w/TVOD
|Jun 12
|Higher Ground
|Burlington, VT
|w/TVOD
|Jun 13
|L’Anti Bar & Spectacles
|Quebec, QC
|w/TVOD, Bad Waitress
|Jun 14
|Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|w/TVOD, Bad Waitress
|Jun 15
|Grog Shop
|Cleveland, OH
|w/TVOD
|Jun 16
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|w/Crooked Teeth
|Jun 17
|Cactus Club
|Milwaukee, WI
|w/Crooked Teeth
|Jun 18
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Crooked Teeth
|Jun 21
|Sled Island Festival at Palomino
|Calgary AB
|Jun 23
|Cobalt
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Grumpster
|Jun 24
|Madame Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|w/Grumpster
|Jun 25
|Mission Theatre
|Portland, OR
|w/Grumpster
|Jun 27
|Kilowatt
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Grumpster
|Jun 29
|Moroccan Lounge
|Los Angeles, CA
|Jul 22
|TV Eye
|New York, NY