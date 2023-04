Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Long Beach Dub All Stars. The video is for their new song “Somewhere” and was directed by Small Axe Films Online. Vocalist Opie Ortiz said of the track,



”’Somewhere’ is a song about scoring drugs and getting help.”

“Somewhere” is off their upcoming album Echo Mountain High which will be out this summer on Skunk Records / Regime Music Group. Watch the video below!