C.O.F.F.I.N. sign to Damaged Records, release “Cut You Off” video

Australian-based punks C.O.F.F.I.N. have announced that they’ve signed to Damaged Records and will be releasing a new album on the label (as well as with Goner Records and Bad Vibrations) soon. The band has also released a video for their new song “Cut You Off” which will appear on the album. The video was filmed by Anthony (Tinky) Polkinhorne and Zoe Mulchay and directed and edited by Ben Ulitzka Portnoy. C.O.F.F.I.N. released their EP Mini Skirt in 2021 and their album Children Of Finland Fighting In Norway in 2020. Check out the video below.