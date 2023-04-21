Episode #631 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the upcoming Rancid album, Love and Rockets adding more dates to their upcoming US tour, Spy’s debut LP, The Linda Lindas’ new track, and the new video by Militarie Gun. Songs are sung, mascots are discussed, and laughs are shared. Listen to the episode below!
