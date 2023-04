13 hours ago by Em Moore

The Bollweevils have released a video for their new song “Predisposition”. The video was directed by Chris Peters. The song is off their upcoming album Essential which will be out May 5 via Red Scare Industries.The Bollweevils will be playing Montreal’s Pouzza Fest in May and Florida’s Fest in October. The band released their EP Attack Scene in 2015 and their last album was 1995's Heavyweight. Check out the video below.