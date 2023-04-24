Entry to release new EP, share “Exit Interview”

Entry, the band made up of Sara G, Clayton Stevens of Touché Amoré, Sean Sakamoto of Sheer, and Chris Dwyer, have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Exit Interview and will be out on May 26 via Convulse Records. The band has also released the title track. Entry released their album Detriment in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.