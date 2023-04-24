Thotcrime announce US tour

Thotcrime
Thotcrime have announced US tour dates for this June. Cocojoey will be joining them on the majority of dates. Thotcrime released their album D1G1T4L_DR1FT in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 10Hart Bar - Friendship Quest FestBrooklyn, NY (no Cocojoey)
Jun 11Kung Fu NecktiePhiladelphia, PA
Jun 13The Bike ShopRichmond, VA
Jun 14The MilestoneCharlotte, NC
Jun 15TBATBA
Jun 16TBATBA
Jun 18Healer DIYIndianapolis, IN
Jun 19SubterraneanChicago, IL