Thotcrime have announced US tour dates for this June. Cocojoey will be joining them on the majority of dates. Thotcrime released their album D1G1T4L_DR1FT in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 10
|Hart Bar - Friendship Quest Fest
|Brooklyn, NY (no Cocojoey)
|Jun 11
|Kung Fu Necktie
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jun 13
|The Bike Shop
|Richmond, VA
|Jun 14
|The Milestone
|Charlotte, NC
|Jun 15
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 16
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 18
|Healer DIY
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jun 19
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL