Suzie True announce new album, release “Keep In Touch” video

Suzie True have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Sentimental Scum and will be out on June 30 via Get Better Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Keep In Touch” which was created by Rae Mystic. Suzie True will be touring the Western US & BC with Cheekface in May and released their album Saddest Girl at The Party in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.