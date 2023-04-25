Check out the new track by MIIRRORS frontman Brian McSweeney

by

Today, we are pleased to debut the new single by Brian McSweeney.

In MIIRRORS, Mcsweeney and crew combine post-rock landscapes with post-punk coldness, resulting in astral concepts that feel both heavy and weightless at the same time. In his solo venture, Mcsweeney maintains the gossamer approach, but ties in a post-apocalyptic folk feel. the tunes are tender and spooky, especially the single "Go to Pieces."

Speaking to Punknews, McSweeney says,'Go To Pieces' is a song that romanticizes letting go of the need to “make sense” when things don’t. The chorus is an anthem that I find myself repeating often in my head, reminding me that I can be okay, when things aren’t okay. Anything can happen, at any time."

You can check out the new tune below.