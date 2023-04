, Posted by 13 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Jen Razavi of The Bombpops will release a new single on Friday. It's called "Saw in Half" and was recorded by Will Yip. The track is self-released. No word om whether an EP or LP will follow. We'll keep you updated. The Bombpops released v Death in Venice Beach in 2020.